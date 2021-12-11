Moreno Evelyn V Sells 166 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

IJR stock opened at $113.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day moving average is $112.18. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.63 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

