Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,810 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,400,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,588,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,871,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,317,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $109.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.46. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $106.92 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.