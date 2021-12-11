Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

NYSE STZ opened at $235.32 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $204.46 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

