Thomas J. Spoerel Sells 233 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $244.97 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.85 and its 200-day moving average is $246.93. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 10,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,962,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 78,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,312,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.