Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103,399 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 580,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,755,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,949 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 57,753 shares in the last quarter.

EMQQ opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

