Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $101.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.73. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

