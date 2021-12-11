Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,800 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,265.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 924.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,635,000 after acquiring an additional 975,571 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 79,258 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 726.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after acquiring an additional 323,039 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,393 shares of company stock valued at $33,590,139. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $94.06 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

