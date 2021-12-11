Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 45,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 121,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $341,000.

FLCA opened at $34.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $35.81.

