Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 258,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,633,000 after acquiring an additional 841,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,359,000 after buying an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,409,000 after buying an additional 54,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,545,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM opened at $48.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

