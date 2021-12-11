Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 2,537 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

KKR stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.59. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

