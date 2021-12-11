Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 185,215 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 88,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter.

AVDE stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $65.80.

