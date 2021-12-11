iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 445,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,243,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 97,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 75,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

EWG opened at $32.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.