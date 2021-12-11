Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 1,000 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 55,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $29.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

