Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,679 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in H&R Block by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

