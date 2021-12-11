Contrasting Annovis Bio (ANVS) and Its Rivals

Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS) is one of 904 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Annovis Bio to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Annovis Bio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annovis Bio N/A -38.40% -36.96% Annovis Bio Competitors -4,189.04% -129.54% -14.11%

15.8% of Annovis Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Annovis Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Annovis Bio and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Annovis Bio N/A -$5.46 million -14.92 Annovis Bio Competitors $1.70 billion $122.17 million -0.06

Annovis Bio’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Annovis Bio. Annovis Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Annovis Bio and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annovis Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Annovis Bio Competitors 5246 19305 41559 795 2.57

Annovis Bio currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 232.70%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 87.16%. Given Annovis Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Annovis Bio is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Annovis Bio has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annovis Bio’s peers have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Annovis Bio beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc., a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders. It is also developing ANVS405 for protecting the brain after traumatic brain injury and/or stroke; and ANVS301, which is in Phase I clinical trials to increase cognitive capability in later stages of AD and dementia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

