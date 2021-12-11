Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,658 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,658 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 624,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after buying an additional 67,566 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $43.76 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

