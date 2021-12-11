Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NRG Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 68.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in NRG Energy by 15.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in NRG Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

