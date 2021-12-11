Pro-Dex (PDEX) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ: PDEX) is one of 195 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Pro-Dex to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

This table compares Pro-Dex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 10.77% 20.30% 10.43% Pro-Dex Competitors -716.58% -77.40% -17.88%

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pro-Dex and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $38.03 million $4.45 million 21.74 Pro-Dex Competitors $1.14 billion $82.54 million 0.01

Pro-Dex’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pro-Dex. Pro-Dex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pro-Dex and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Pro-Dex Competitors 1005 4156 7572 203 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 31.92%. Given Pro-Dex’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pro-Dex has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches. The company was founded on January 26, 1994 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.