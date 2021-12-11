Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $36,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 160.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.08.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $124.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.55 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

