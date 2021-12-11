V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

