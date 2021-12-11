Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 14.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

NYSE TGT opened at $238.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.22 and its 200-day moving average is $246.17. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

