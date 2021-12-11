Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 81 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 18.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 116,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 27,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $9,978,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $349.92 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $343.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

