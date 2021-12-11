EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $89.68 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

