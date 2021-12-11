Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 3,688 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,388,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,475,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 52,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 36,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $206.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.