Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 624.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.43.

BioNTech stock opened at $257.68 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of -1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 39.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

