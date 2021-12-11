Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.36 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.80-2.85 EPS.

IPAR stock opened at $96.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $55.70 and a 1-year high of $98.77.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.25.

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,869 shares of company stock worth $5,506,652. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

