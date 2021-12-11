Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $36,000 Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 59.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 31,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $21.10 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

