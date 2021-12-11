Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,415 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Li Auto were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 295.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.03.

Li Auto stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of -405.75 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $37.65.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

