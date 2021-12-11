Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.08). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChargePoint.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis.
In other ChargePoint news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50. ChargePoint has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $49.48.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Featured Story: Quiet Period
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.