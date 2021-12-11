-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

KOR stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

