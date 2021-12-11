Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 90,000 MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTAC. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 7.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 77.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

MTAC opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

