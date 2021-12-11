Destination Wealth Management Acquires 409 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Destination Wealth Management increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $62.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

