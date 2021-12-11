Destination Wealth Management Acquires New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,876,000 after acquiring an additional 720,647 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,554,000 after acquiring an additional 679,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after acquiring an additional 420,891 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $128.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

