Destination Wealth Management Decreases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Destination Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.1% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Shares of IBM opened at $124.09 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

