XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO S Jacobs Bradley Sells 3,217,500 Shares

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of XPO stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.13. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.24 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.
XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
XPO Logistics Company Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
