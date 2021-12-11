XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO S Jacobs Bradley Sells 3,217,500 Shares

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.13. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.24 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

