NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $550,964,000 after acquiring an additional 168,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after acquiring an additional 190,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,031,000 after acquiring an additional 98,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.71.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

