James Investment Research Inc. Takes Position in Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.12% of Autoscope Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Autoscope Technologies stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.10. Autoscope Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

