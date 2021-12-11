The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.80

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON CTY opened at GBX 390.50 ($5.18) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 387.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 392.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25. The City of London Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 348.18 ($4.62) and a one year high of GBX 404 ($5.36).

In related news, insider Laurence Magnus bought 20,000 shares of The City of London Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.13) per share, for a total transaction of £77,400 ($102,638.91). Also, insider Ominder Dhillon purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £11,550 ($15,316.27).

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

