Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Trading Down 5.1%

Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.25). Approximately 591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 21,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.26).

The company has a market cap of £7.21 million and a P/E ratio of 7.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.12.

Argo Group Company Profile (LON:ARGO)

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in inter alia, fixed income securities, special situations, local currencies and interest rate strategies, private equity, real estate, quoted equities, high yield corporate debt, and distressed debt.

