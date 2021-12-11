Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 110,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 20.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 115,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

