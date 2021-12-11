One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

One Liberty Properties has increased its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years. One Liberty Properties has a payout ratio of 268.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.1%.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Shares of OLP opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $709.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. One Liberty Properties has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $35.54.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $131,403. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLP shares. TheStreet raised One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities started coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Aegis upped their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Collins Stewart started coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.