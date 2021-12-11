Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Meritage Hospitality Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGU opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $33.75.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc specializes in the development and operation of restaurants and leisure properties. Its activities include owning and operating of casual dining restaurants including Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery and Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen and Cocktails. It operates through the Wendy’s and Casual Dining segments.

