Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Meritage Hospitality Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGU opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $33.75.
About Meritage Hospitality Group
