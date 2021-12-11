Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to Issue $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

Ralph Lauren has decreased its dividend by 65.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ralph Lauren has a payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $8.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

RL opened at $122.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $97.72 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

RL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ralph Lauren stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Ralph Lauren worth $23,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

