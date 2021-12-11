Cardan Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $34.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

