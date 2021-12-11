FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.29 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 184,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 204,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6,056.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period.

