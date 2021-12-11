Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Stake Raised by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 0.52% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOUP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 879.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 1,153.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 22,253 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 140.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LOUP opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $64.33.

