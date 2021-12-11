Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,373 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Twitter were worth $17,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 41.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 19.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $111,272,000 after buying an additional 264,502 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Twitter by 17.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 8.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of -189.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $274,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,567,186. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.