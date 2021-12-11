Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Shares Up 4.1%

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN)’s stock price shot up 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.50). 50,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 46,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.44).

The stock has a market cap of £747.85 million and a PE ratio of 28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Hibernia REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

