Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Nordson has increased its dividend by 35.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 58 years. Nordson has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordson to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $270.67 on Friday. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.88.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

