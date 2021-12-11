Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $185.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.46.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG opened at $63.00 on Friday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $57.58 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.06.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Everbridge by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.